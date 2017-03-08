Jon Pardi to make late night TV debut and get up early for ABC’s “Good Morning America”

ABC/Image Group LA There may be a little dirt on his boots, but Jon Pardi is not letting any more dust settle on them as he promotes his current single “Dirt On My Boots.”

March 14th, Jon will make his late-night TV debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. On the morning of March 23rd he’ll be bright-eyed for his appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

If you don’t catch ‘the Pardi’ on TV, find out where he can be seen live at www.JonPardi.com

