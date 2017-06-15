Jon Pardi promises “magic hot dogs” in “Heartache on the Dance Floor” video

ABC/Image Group LA Jon Pardi‘s new video for “Heartache on the Dance Floor” will be out this weekend, and from the sound of things, it’ll be his most creative one yet.

“It’s awesome,” Jon revealed in a video posted on social media on Thursday. “It’s got magic hot dogs, bikinis, and beach and surfboards. You’re gonna love it! And whiskey.”

The “Heartache on the Dance Floor” clip will premiere Saturday on CMT Hot 20.

“Heartache” is the third single from Jon’s California Sunrise album. Both its previous releases, “Head over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots,” have gone to #1.

