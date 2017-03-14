Jon Pardi, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne snag early honors from the ACMs

ACMThe 52nd ACM Awards are still more than two weeks away, but the Academy of Country Music is already passing out trophies.

Tuesday, the Academy revealed the winners in its new artist categories, with Jon Pardi taking home New Male Vocalist, Maren Morris locking up New Female and Brothers Osborne securing the New Vocal Duo or Group honors. In addition to taking home some heavy metal, the three winners are also guaranteed performance slots on the show.

For the second year in a row, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host, as the Academy of Country Music Awards take over Las Vegas Sunday, April 2. You can watch live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

