Johnny Depp would tell his younger self to quit showbiz

Disney – 2017(SHANGHAI) — Despite being the highest paid star in Hollywood — at least as of a few years ago — Johnny Depp has some mixed feelings about the movie business.

At the the historic world premiere of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai, China, Depp was asked by Entertainment Tonight what advice he’d give his younger self.

The 53-year-old said, laughing, “I would have said get out of this business immediately…”No, I would.”

If younger Depp would have wanted to remain an actor, his older self, “would have said, ‘Get ready, it’s gonna get weird.'”

That might have been an allusion to some negative headlines he’s suffered of late, relating to his messy divorce from Amber Heard, which exposed Depp’s reportedly extravagant spending habits.

Johnny Depp’s fifth cinematic voyage as slurry swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow, which also stars Orlando Bloom and Javier Bardem, opens May 26.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment