Johnny Depp says “assassination” comment about President Trump was a “bad joke”

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — Hours after actor Johnny Depp made it sound like he’d be interested in killing President Trump, he’s saying he’s sorry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star seemingly referenced Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, actor John Wilkes Booth, while Depp introduced his new film The Libertine at England’s Glastonbury Festival Thursday. Depp asked the crowd, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

He then added, “Maybe it’s time.”

Following a huge outcry, and a condemnation by the White House, Depp now tells People, “I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended…I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

In a statement, the White House said, “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead.”

The statement added that the White House hoped that, “some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democratic elected official.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment