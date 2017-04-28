John Mayer and Dave Chappelle ban cell phones from tonight’s joint San Francisco comedy show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(SAN FRANCISCO) — Buddies John Mayer and Dave Chappelle have appeared onstage together several times, and usually we find out about it because someone shares the cell phone video they shot. Well, that’s not going to happen tonight when the two hit the stage together in San Francisco — because they’re going to lock up your phones when you walk in.

Tonight and tomorrow night at The Fillmore in San Francisco, John and Dave are staging something called Controlled Danger, described as “a comedy and music hybrid” that’s a “once-in-a-lifetime event hosted by two of the greatest creative minds working today.”

What’s more, according to the event page on the venue’s website, if you attend, “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll have bragging rights amongst your friend group for weeks to come.”

However, the page notes that the shows are “a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED” event. When you show up, your phones and/or smart watches will be locked in special pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. If you have an emergency, you can unlock your phone at a …read more

