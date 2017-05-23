John Kelly Listed as Player “Ready to be a Star” in 2017

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Despite averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 98 attempts last season and filling in admirably when injuries and transfers depleted the Vols’ depth, Tennessee junior running back John Kelly hasn’t received a ton of attention from the national media. One outlet, however, thinks Kelly is ready to burst into stardom for the 2017 season.

Yardbarker compiled a list of ten college football players they believe are ready to be stars in 2017. Coming in at No. 10 was Tennessee’s own John Kelly.

“With both Alvin Kamara and Jalen Hurd out of the picture,” the article states, “it’s Kelly’s chance to shine as the lead back for the Vols in 2017.”

The article claims that “based on what Kelly has been able to accomplish in his limited opportunities as a freshman and sophomore, fans should be excited.” Kelly amassed 630 yards on just 98 carries last season, scoring five times as well. Kelly ran for just 18 yards on three carries in the Vols’ first five games of the season but ran for 89, 94, 94, 101, and 104 yards in five of the Vols’ final eight games of the 2016 season.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider