John Kelly is on a Record Pace to Start 2017 Season

The 2017 season is only three games old, but running back John Kelly is already on a record pace for the Vols.

Through three games this season, John Kelly has already amassed 349 rushing yards and five scores on just 56 carries. That gives him a 6.2 yard per carry average through three games, and his 349 rushing yards are the most in the SEC right now. Kelly’s five touchdowns are tied with Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald for the most rushing touchdowns this season in the conference.

Along with all those rushing yards, Kelly has also hauled in 16 receptions for 191 yards as well. His 191 yards are the most receiving yards by any SEC running back by a wide margin. The second-highest total for an SEC back is 92 yards by South Carolina’s Rico Dowdle. His 16 receptions are also tied for the second-most in the conference, trailing only Auburn receiver Ryan Davis.

Not only are Kelly’s numbers impressive in this early season from a conference standpoint, but they put him on pace to leave his name in Tennessee’s record books as well.

Kelly is averaging 116.3 rushing yards per game this season. If he continues that …read more

