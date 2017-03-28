John Kelly Has Embraced His New “Teacher” Role

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

When last season began, little was expected of John Kelly. The then-sophomore running back had just 40 career rushing attempts and was squarely the third string running back behind both Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara.

Then Hurd got hurt and then eventually left the program, and Kamara dealt with injuries as well. Kelly was thrust into a much bigger role than expected, and he flourished with his increased responsibilities. Kelly ran for 630 yards on just 98 attempts last season, scoring five touchdowns as well.

Now just a year after Kelly was considered little more than a reserve, he’s being asked to be a leader for a young Vols offense. And Kelly says he’s prepared for his new role.

“I embrace the whole teacher role now and try to show all the younger guys how things are supposed to be done,” Kelly said after the Vols’ practice on Tuesday afternoon. “I know what (Coach Gillespie), Coach Jones, and Coach Scott expect from us. So I’m just trying hold all these guys to a higher standard and also improve my game as well. Because I know I’m going to be taking a lot more reps than I have in past years.”

Source:: Rocky Top Insider