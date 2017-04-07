John Currie Releases First Letter to Vol Fans

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Tennessee’s new athletic director has been in office for less than a week, and it’s been a busy first few days. John Currie already said earlier this week he will have an open email policy for anyone who wants to contact him, and now he’s implementing another new tradition: letters to the Vol fan base.

When Currie was the athletic director at Kansas State, he would routinely write letters to the Wildcats’ fan base and keep them up to date on what he was doing and attempt to keep an open dialogue with them. Now that he’s at Tennessee, it appears he will be doing the same with Vol fans.

Currie released his first letter as Tennessee’s athletic director on Thursday. In it, he described his first few days on the job and detailed who all he’s met with in his first few days in office.

One thing Currie made sure to emphasize and point out early on in his letter is the importance of championships and also of coaches and student-athletes. One of the first things Currie mentioned in his letter was meeting track athlete Christian Coleman at the first all-department meeting he attended. Coleman won two …read more

