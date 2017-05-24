John Boyega says in new “Star Wars” movie, Finn finally really is a “big deal”

Lucasfilm – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Remember that part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when John Boyega’s Finn lies and says he’s “a big deal in the Resistance”? Well, the actor brags to Entertainment Weekly that in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, Finn really IS a big deal in the Resistance.

“The funny thing is, between VII and VIII, Finn’s now a big deal! He is now a big deal,” Boyega says. Apparently getting taken down by Kylo Ren at the end of The Force Awakens makes him a kind of legend in the Resistance at the start of The Last Jedi.

But, Finn is going to have to live up to that legend in the course of the movie’s action, the actor explains. While he starts the movie in a coma and then recovering from his serious injuries, Finn spends much of the movie in an undisclosed quest with Resistance mechanic Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

“The Resistance is under immense pressure, and it’s time for them to get a bit of help. That’s where Finn and Rose come in,” Boyega says, “and they’re thrust into a crazy adventure.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment