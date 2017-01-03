Joely Fisher Knew Debbie Reynolds “Would Not Last” Without Carrie Fisher

Getty Images/Michael Caulfield(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher’s half-sister knew Debbie Reynolds “would not last” without her daughter, the half-sister, Joely Fisher, said in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America,” that aired today.

“She kept saying that she was, she wanted more time,” Joely Fisher said of Reynolds during Carrie Fisher’s last moments. “I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it.”

“You could see it in her face,” she said about Reynolds. “She would not last without [Carrie] on the planet.”

Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, four days after she went into cardiac arrestwhile on an airplane. One day after Carrie Fisher’s death, Reynolds, 84, died after suffering a stroke.

Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher were the daughters of singer Eddie Fisher — the late Star Wars actress’s father — and they grew up nextdoor to each other.

When asked about their happiest memories of Carrie, Joely Fisher said in the emotional interview with ABC’s Chris Connelly, “It’s more like getting to have her one-on-one, and not share her, that’s what I think of, and that’s what I would miss, is being able to just be …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment