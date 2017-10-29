Joan Rivers’ treasure trove

Comedian Joan Rivers may not have had everything she wanted, but whatever she had, she kept. Tucked away in midtown Manhattan in a nondescript high-rise, her office looks just as it did when she was alive, packed with mementos of a long career – jokes, scrapbooks and photos – as well as every thank-you note, every airline ticket, every scrap of paper dating back to her grade school days. Tracy Smith talks with Joan’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, about her mother’s paper trail obsession. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment