Jimmy Kimmel’s serious side

TV host Jimmy Kimmel was always the lovable frat boy of late-night, often more playful than political. But Kimmel put comedy on hold when his on-air story about his son’s fight for life became a call to action on healthcare; and following the Las Vegas massacre, his monologue turned into an emotional call for sanity, and gun control. Kimmel talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his road to late-night, and why he’s not so bothered if viewers are upset by his heartfelt monologues. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment