Jimmy Kimmel wishes he had a time machine to ruin past Oscar shows

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting the 89th Academy Awards this year, shared how he is preparing for the show in an interview that aired today on Good Morning America.

Kimmel, who has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live for 14 years, is a veteran awards show host. He has hosted the American Music Awards five times, the Emmy Awards twice, and the ESPYs once.

This is the first time, however, that he will host the Oscars. “It’s funny because you’d think it would be the same. You walk on stage. You tell some jokes. You try to stay loose and lively throughout the broadcast. You try to stay involved,” the comedian said. “But people keep reminding you that it’s the Oscars and that there are three times as many people watching, and that it’s the most important awards show.”

Kimmel admitted that he is even studying past Oscar hosts for tips. “I know it sounds like I’m being nice but I thought everyone did at least a good job, and some of them did great jobs hosting the Oscars,” Kimmel said. “And that actually makes it worse for me because what I would’ve loved is if the last …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment