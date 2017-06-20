Jimmy Kimmel shares video from his “Father’s Day YouTube Challenge”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel shared videos collected from his most recent video prank challenge for Father’s Day: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Dad I Love Him.”

This year Jimmy said, “We’ve had a lot of very bad ideas, but this year was simple. Sneak up on your father and yell, ‘I love you, Dad!’ as loud as you can. I was starting to think that this might not work, but I was very, very wrong. We got hundreds of videos, we went through all of them and we whittled it down to the best of the best.”

Then Jimmy presented a video reel collected from viewer submissions, a lot of which involved some very surprised and unhappy fathers, including a man on the toilet and another man who essentially threatened his son’s life for using a megaphone on him.

Past prank challenges have included, “Hey Jimmy, I Played Catch with My Dad,” “Hey Jimmy, I Served My Dad Breakfast in the Shower” and “Spray Dad with a Hose.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC

