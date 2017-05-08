Jimmy Kimmel returns from paternity leave to discuss health care with Sen. Bill Cassidy

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel returns Monday night after a week of paternity leave, following the birth of his son, and he plans to pick up the conversation about health care in America that he started.

One of Kimmel’s guests will be Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Last week, Cassidy, who is also a physician, coined the term “the Jimmy Kimmel test” while discussing a new standard for health care reform.

“I ask does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test,” Cassidy told CNN. “Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life … even if they go over a certain amount?”

Later, he tweeted, “Senate must fulfill #KimmelTest. Cover for pre-existing conditions, adequate coverage. But in a fiscally conservative way that lowers cost.”

Senate must fulfill #KimmelTest. Cover for pre-existing conditions, adequate coverage. But in a fiscally conservative way that lowers cost. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) May 6, 2017

Cassidy’s remarks came just days after Kimmel delivered an emotional opening monologue last Monday about his newborn son William, who was born with a heart defect that required surgery three days after he was born. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health