“Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” returns for Game 5 with Karl Malone and Charlize Theron

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Before the Golden State Warriors took the series on with a 129-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the NBA Finals Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel returned with his prime-time special, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night, now in its tenth straight year.

Before the big game, Jimmy shared a video of his awkward chat with his basketball idol, called “All Alone with Karl Malone.” The conversation never really went anywhere because they were miscommunicating from the get-go, with Malone admonishing Kimmel not to believe what he reads in the papers.

Later, actress Charlize Theron stopped by to promote her new film, Atomic Blonde. Theron, who is from South Africa, discussed her interest in sports growing up in her native country, and the games Korfball and Netball, which are variations of basketball but only played by girls. Later, during the Three-Point Challenge, Theron sunk a Korfball into a standard basketball net on her third try.

If the Cavaliers win tonight, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night will return Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET for Game 6.

