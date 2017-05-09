Jimmy Kimmel gives update on son’s health, tackles health care

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — One week after Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his son, Billy, had been born with a heart defect, the comedian returned to host his late night show Monday with an update on his son’s health and a defense of his foray into the country’s heated debate on health care.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also thanked his fans for their “humbling outpouring of support” and said that he and his wife are “very grateful” for the multitude of donations made to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where his son was treated.

“First I want to tell you because so many people have asked: Our son Billy is doing very well,” Kimmel said. “He’s eating. He is getting bigger. He is sleeping well. He can read now — which they say is unusual [for a child his age].”

Kimmel, 49, revealed last Monday that his son underwent surgery on his heart three days after he was born, and will require another procedure when he’s a little bigger in three to six months.

During his monologue, Kimmel asked all politicians to come together to ensure healthcare for all Americans, especially those who have pre-existing health conditions. Though there were many who supported …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health