Jimmy Kimmel gets political in his opening Oscars monologue

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — In his opening monologue as host of the Academy Awards Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back, poking fun at President Donald Trump, close friend and pretend-enemy Matt Damon, and even Denzel Washington.

Kimmel came out and immediately addressed the elephant in the room. He said that many people had told him that the country is so divided right now he should address it. “I can’t do that,” he said.

“There’s only one ‘Braveheart’ in the room,” he said of Oscar-winner Mel Gibson, who is nominated again this year for directing Hacksaw Ridge. “And he’s not going to unite us, either,” Kimmel added as the crowd laughed.

Kimmel got more serious then when he said that if everyone watching right now “took a moment to reach out to one person you disagree with and have a positive, considerate conversation … we could really make America great again.”

But just as quickly, the host's jokes began rolling again. Kimmel feigned as if he wanted to bury the hatchet with Matt Damon before making fun of the actor's choice to pass up starring in Manchester by the Sea, only to star in Great Wall, or as he described it, a "Chinese ponytail

