Jimmy Kimmel asks kids to explain the meaning of Easter

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel shared a story about dyeing Easter eggs with his three-year-old daughter, Jane. It was the first time Kimmel and his wife were preparing to celebrate Easter with her, now that she’s old enough, but Jane’s questions about why they dye eggs and why the Easter bunny hides them confounded him.

Later, he talked about the real meaning of Easter and wondered if children knew that and had a camera crew go out to Hollywood Boulevard and ask kids to explain, in their own words, the meaning of Easter.

The results were predictable, and most children were stumped, while others offered bizarre, but funny responses.

