Jimmy Fallon Teases Star-Packed Golden Globes Opener

Peggy Sirota/NBC(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Fallon will host the Golden Globes for the first time on Sunday, and he’s gathered some of Hollywood’s big guns to give him a hand.

During the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day on Wednesday, the Tonight Show Host told People magazine that the show opener will feature “a lot of cameos.”

“I’ve been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be. We’ve been shooting. It’s the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open — like a filmed piece — which I’m excited they let me do,” said Fallon.

“There’s a lot of people who are going to be involved with the opening. I don’t want to name names or spoil anything,” he continued, “but Ryan Reynolds…Someone’s going to be in there…Tina Fey, but it’s going to be good. Justin Timberlake — and Kit Harington.”

“It’s a ton of fun, it’s loose, it’s in this ballroom. They’re still building it. They haven’t finished the stage — you’d think they’d start with that,” he joked. “I’m looking forward to it. I love this stuff.”

That “ballroom” he’s talking about is the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom which will host …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment