Jimmy Fallon, Stevie Wonder, Jerry Seinfeld & Dave Chappelle Honor Michelle Obama on “The Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Fallon welcomed Michelle Obama to The Tonight Show Wednesday to honor the outgoing first lady in a show that featured conversation, games, music from Stevie Wonder, and surprise appearances from comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Following his monologue, Fallon introduced a touching video segment in which ordinary Americans were asked to record video messages for Michelle, who were then surprised when the FLOTUS appeared from behind a curtain to greet them.

During her interview with Fallon, Obama explained that she teared up during the president’s farewell address Tuesday when he began talking about their daughters, Sasha and Malia, because kids are so important to her. She also expressed her concern that initiatives she’s championed, like her Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, may disappear when Republicans take control of the White House. “We have to keep doing things that make sense for our future,” warned the first lady.

Mrs. Obama also vowed to lend support to president-elect Donald Trump and his family, explaining that democracy “is not about demonizing the other side” because “We’re all trying to …read more

