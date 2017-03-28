Jim McElwain Forgot About Jauan Jennings Burning Jalen Tabor

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings had one of the most iconic plays of the year when he burned Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor during Tennessee’s comeback win over the Gators in Neyland Stadium in September.

Every Tennessee fan remembers it.

But apparently Florida coach Jim McElwain doesn’t. After Tabor ran a painfully slow 4.77 second 40-yard dash at Florida’s Pro Day, following up a slow time at the NFL Scouting Combine, McElwain told reporters that he wasn’t concerned about it because he didn’t “know if he’s ever been beat.”

#Gators coach Jim McElwain on Teez Tabor after 4.77 40-yard dash: “It’s what you put on film…I don’t know if he’s ever been beat.” pic.twitter.com/9PAUzClDu7 — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) March 28, 2017

Tennessee fans, of course, had plenty of fun with that:

