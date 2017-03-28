Jesus, take the wheel: Carrie Underwood’s leaving her longtime label home

ABC/Image Group LAWhile we don’t know exactly when new music will be coming from Carrie Underwood, we do know there’s a major change on the way for her next album. The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is leaving her longtime label home, Arista Nashville, for Capitol Records Nashville.

“It’s so inspiring to me as an artist to feel this excited about the future….” Carrie said in a statement. “UMG shares the heart and passion I have for music as well as the drive, and their innovative spirit has shown that together the possibilities are endless.”

Carrie’s been signed to Arista since winning American Idol in 2005. Cindy Mabe, the President of UMG Nashville — Capitol’s parent company — was part of the team that launched her debut album, Some Hearts.

The Oklahoma native’s current single, “The Fighter,” happens to be a duet with her new label mate, Keith Urban. While Carrie hasn’t revealed the timeline for a new recording, she has said she’s turning her attention in that direction.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country