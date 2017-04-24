Jessica Seinfeld opens up about cooking for her family, new book “Food Swings”

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Author Jessica Seinfeld opened up about her new cookbook, Food Swings, in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, and shared the special recipe that she made for her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, on their very first date.

“I created this book with the concept of when you live in virtue you need some vice and when you live in vice, you can definitely use some virtue,” Jessica Seinfeld told ABC News of the book that features more than 125 recipes on either side of the food spectrum — from super healthy to super indulgent.

Seinfeld added that learning how to balance different tastes and wants is something she does constantly as she searches for dishes that will please her husband and three kids.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s your favorite recipe in the book?'” Seinfeld said. “I’m like, ‘Anything that my family likes and I get no complaints about.'”

Seinfeld shared her healthy, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free chili recipe on GMA.

She added that she has to make the vegetarian chili “hearty” because her husband would not eat if it were “wimpy.”

