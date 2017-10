Emmy-winner Jeremy Piven played hot-tempered power agent Ari Gold on HBO’s “Entourage.” Now he’s taking on a much more serious role in the new CBS drama, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” as a wealthy tech entrepreneur torn to pieces over his daughter’s murder. He believes the wrong man went to prison so he invents a real-time crowd-sourcing application called Sophie to help find her killer. Piven joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the show. …read more

