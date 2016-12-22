‘Jeopardy!’ Run Ends For Cancer-Stricken Contestant Cindy Stowell

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell’s final episode aired Wednesday, marking the end of a six-game winning streak that culminated in winnings of more than $100,000. But she died from colon cancer at age 41 on Dec. 5, eight days before her first episode aired.

A message posted Wednesday on the game show’s website read, “Six-time champion Cindy Stowell competed on Jeopardy! with a singular goal in mind: to donate her prize money to cancer-related organizations. When she taped her episodes in August and September of this year, she had Stage 4 cancer … When Cindy was in the hospital, Jeopardy! sent her advance copies of her first three episodes, so she and her family were able to watch her realize a lifelong dream of competing on the show. Jeopardy! also expedited Cindy’s prize money, and she received and acknowledged it before she passed.”

Jeopardy! tweeted a video Wednesday, writing, “ Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell passed away prior to her shows’ airings. Here is her Jeopardy! story, in her own words.” Its includes clips of Stowell auditioning and revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“I wanted to donate the money to cancer research, partly because … I’m dying of cancer, and …read more

