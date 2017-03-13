Jennifer Nettles is “Front and Center” on new PBS show

ABC/Mark LevineIn December, Jennifer Nettles staged an all-out TV-takeover, starring in no less than three prime-time holiday specials, and it’s just a matter of days before the Sugarland front-woman will be back.

Jennifer stars in a new episode of PBS’s Front and Center, showcasing songs from her latest album, Playing with Fire. Taped during her CMA Songwriters Series performance at the Iridium in New York City, her set includes a guest spot from recent tourmate and frequent co-writer Brandy Clark, who does her own Grammy-nominated single, “Love Can Go to Hell.”

Roots musician Amos Lee also joins Jennifer to collaborate on “Very Last Country Song,” from Sugarland’s 2008 album, Love on the Inside.

Check your local listings to see when Jennifer’s episode airs as part of the seventh season of Front and Center on PBS.

In the meantime, you can preview the show on YouTube.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country