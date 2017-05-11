Jennifer Nettles Bands Against Cancer with new TV special

ABC/Image Group LAJennifer Nettles joins with Band Against Cancer later this month to raise awareness for the cause through a new concert special on AXS TV.

Taped at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater, the performance finds Jennifer delivering her Sugarland mainstays “Baby Girl” and “Want To,” as well as her hit with Bon Jovi, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” The Georgia native also offers “Hey Heartbreak” and “Salvation Works” from her latest solo album, Playing with Fire.

Sarah Cannon, the cancer treatment arm of HCA named for the comedian who brought Minnie Pearl to life, started the Band Against Cancer movement to help educate the public about resources and treatment. It’s also currently sponsoring Brad Paisley‘s Weekend Warrior Tour.

Jennifer Nettles Live — Band Against Cancer premieres Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

