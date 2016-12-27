Jennifer Lawrence Spreads Christmas Cheer at Kids Hospital

ABC/Randy Holmes(KENTUCKY) — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has put a Christmas trip back home to especially good use — by brightening the holiday for patients and staff at Louisville, Kentucky’s Norton Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve, according to The Courier-Journal.

Lawrence, a Louisville native, has visited the hospital every year since 2013 — and back in February, she donated $2 million to the hospital to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

While the 26-year-old Passengers star’s charity is well known, her visits are kept secret — even some hospital staff members didn’t know about it, according to the newspaper.

The hospital posted photos on its Twitter page showing Lawrence visiting with patients, and others posted their own social media photos, including showing Lawrence posing with a child dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Passengers, co-starring Chris Pratt, is in theaters now.

