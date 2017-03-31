Jeffrey Dean Morgan says “The Walking Dead” fans love to hate Negan

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been in movies like Watchmen and beloved TV shows like Supernatural and The Good Wife, but he’s now best known as The Walking Dead‘s barbed wire-bat-wielding baddie, Negan.

That has its disadvantages, he tells ABC Radio.

“I can’t walk down the street anymore,” says Morgan. “I’m a very private dude. I live in the middle of nowhere, so it’s been an adjustment, and it’s an adjustment for my family as well.”

Playing one of TV’s toughest guys has another unwanted side effect.

“I get a lot of dudes, I’ll be …getting coffee or something, and they…sidle up next to me….I can see them sizing themselves up next to me…[like] ‘I could take Negan. I could kick Negan’s a**!” Morgan reveals. “And, I’m a 50 year-old dude, man. I don’t want to throw down, but I f***ing will! Don’t be sidling up next to me!” he laughs.

But encounters like that are rare. “Ninety-nine percent of fans of The Walking Dead are some of the coolest people I’ve ever met….But there’s that one percent, man,” Morgan says, adding, “Lock ya doors!”

This Sunday’s season seven finale of The Walking Dead will have Rick Grimes’ …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment