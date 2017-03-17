Jeffrey Dean Morgan at bat again Monday as “Live with Kelly” co-host

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — On Monday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will once again stepping up to the plate to serve as guest host on ABC’s Live with Kelly.

Morgan tells ABC Radio that he relishes the change of pace the show gives him from his day job as the bat-wielding Walking Dead baddie Negan, but his enjoyment of it is mostly down to the lady in charge.

“I love her. I think Kelly Ripa is awesome, and we just have a nice natural chemistry, and it just seems to work,” he tells ABC Radio. “It’s fun, and I like kinda the off-the-cuff stuff that happens on a live show. It’s a fun deal for me. I really enjoy it. And she’s fantastic.”

Jennifer Lopez and John Lithgow will appear on Live with Kelly Monday.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on AMC.

