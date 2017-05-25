Javier Bardem went from makeup chair to monster in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

© 2016 Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday’s Good Morning America, Oscar-winner Javier Bardem opened up about playing Captain Jack Sparrow’s nemesis in the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

He revealed that time spent in the makeup chair helped him physically and psychologically find his inner bad guy.

Bardem plays Captain Salazar, a former Spanish Navy officer who was turned into a ghost and is now out for revenge against Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. To play Salazar, he spent “three hours, every day,” in the makeup chair, he said.

“You go through every state of mind, you start to be very patient at the beginning, and then you lose it,” Bardem said of those three hours. “At the end of the day you’re like, ‘Take me out of here!'”

Bardem added that the secret of playing a good villain in movies is “having the good material.”

“At the end of the day what you’re trying to do is to create a human being behind a monster, and that’s the most important thing,” he says, noting that behind the villain, there’s “revenge…rage and also…pain.”

