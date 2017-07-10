Java drinkers, rejoice: Coffee may help you live longer

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you ever felt that you needed coffee to survive, you may be on to something.

Drinking coffee is linked to a decreased risk of death, according to two large studies published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

One of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, coffee’s potential health benefits have been the subject of curiosity for decades. Research has already suggested that drinking coffee regularly may be tied to a lower risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Now there is evidence that it might have a broader effect, staving off other potential causes of death as well.

One study examined the coffee-drinking patterns of more than 185,000 Americans over a 16-year period. The researchers found that regular coffee consumption was associated with lower risk of dying from all causes – and the more cups of coffee these subjects consumed per day, the greater this apparent benefit. And in fact, those who reported drinking four or more cups per day enjoyed an 18 percent decreased chance of death over the 16-year study period compared to those who said they did not drink coffee at all.

In a second study, researchers in Europe looked at more than 520,000 …read more

