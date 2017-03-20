Jauan Jennings Trolls Tabor Again

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Ever since Jauan Jennings caught a 67-yard touchdown pass by beating Florida’s Jalen “Teez” Tabor off the line of scrimmage, he and the rest of Vol nation haven’t let Tabor forget about it. Jennings has made comments about it in the past, and Vol fans constantly troll the former Gator corner about falling down on the play.

Now nearly six months later, Jennings is taking another shot at Tabor.

Jauan Jennings posted a photo of him sprinting down the sideline on his way to scoring that touchdown on his Instagram Saturday night with a caption that bashed Tabor. Jennings’ Instagram is set to private, but one fan had the wherewithal to grab a screenshot of the post and tweeted out the picture.

Jauan Jennings is our greatest American pic.twitter.com/2ooKYlop0Q — Tom (@Tom_Howie_Jarv) March 18, 2017

Tabor declared early for the NFL Draft and notoriously ran a very slow 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine earlier this month. Jennings would finish with three catches for 111 yards and a touchdown against Florida in that game.

Jalen Tabor’s stock may be falling when it comes to the draft, but if Jennings can put together a solid junior campaign to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider