Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome a son

Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo(NEW YORK) — Fate of the Furious star Jason Statham and his fiancée, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, are parents.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Rosie shared Wednesday on Instagram, along with a black-and-white shot of the baby clutching her finger.

This past February, Huntington-Whiteley, 30, revealed that she and Statham, 49, were expecting a child.

The couple, who were first linked in 2010, announced their engagement in 2016.

