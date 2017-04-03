Jason And Tony: Wrestlemania Highlights… John Cena Proposed, and the Undertaker Retired?

THE UNDERTAKER hung up his tights last night at “Wrestlemania 33”. Unfortunately, it was after losing to ROMAN REIGNS in the main event.

But that’s the way wrestling works. Pretty much nobody gets to go out with a win. When you leave, you lose, so that somebody else gets the career bump from beating you. And beating the Undertaker at Mania IS a big deal.

Only one other person has done it: BROCK LESNAR. And Lesnar just happened to have beaten BILL GOLDBERG last night to capture the Universal Title. This looks like a setup to have Reigns and Brock square off for that belt, as the only two men to EVER beat Taker at “Wrestlemania”.

Undertaker notched 21 straight victories at Mania before losing to Brock a few years back. Then he won his next two, to bring his record to 23 and 1 before last night. If he stays retired, that record stands at 23 and 2.

The retirement wasn’t announced. After the match, Taker just laid his gloves, coat, and hat in the middle of the ring, then walked off as the fans chanted “Thank You”.

Undertaker is 52, and he’s been wrestling for more than 30 years. He started with the WWE in 1990. His real name is Mark Calaway.

In other results, JOHN CENA and his real-life girlfriend NIKKI BELLA defeated THE MIZ and his real-life wife MARYSE. After the match, Cena got down on one knee and PROPOSED . . . but it looked totally scripted.

And it probably was, since their relationship is one of the big storylines on the “reality” shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas”.

One of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Hardy Boys, made their return after several years away, and won a ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Titles . . . Randy Orton won the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt . . .

Kevin Owens beat Chris Jericho for the U.S. Title . . . Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental belt against Baron Corbin . . . A.J. Styles beat Shane McMahon . . . Seth Rollins beat Triple H . . .

Bayley retained her Raw Women’s Championship . . . and Naomi regained the Smackdown Women’s belt.

And during the “Wrestlemania” pre-show on the USA Network, New England Patriots tight end ROB GRONKWOSKI jumped into the ring and delivered a shoulder block to JINDER MAHAL . . . Which helped his buddy MOJO RAWLEY win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Yes, they’re friends in real life. Mojo used to play pro ball.