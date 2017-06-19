Jason And Tony: The Latest Stupid Jeans For Sale Ain’t Got No Crotch

It’s been a weird year for jeans. Companies have sold $425 jeans pre-stained with mud . . . ones that are totally see-through . . . ones with detachable legs that convert to jorts . . . and ones that reveal an adjustable amount of butt crack.

And the newest stupid jeans are . . . TOTALLY CROTCHLESS. A French company called Y/Project made jeans that are basically a denim belt with a few straps that attach to the legs . . . so your entire pelvic region is completely uncovered.

And they can be yours for $570. Please don’t buy them.