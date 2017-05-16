Jason And Tony: The Country Artists You Listen To . . . According to Your Zodiac Sign

This is certainly off-beat, but it could spark some conversation. The website WhiskeyRiff.com figured out what country artists you listen to according to your zodiac sign. It’s how your personality matches up with the artist.

1. Aquarius: You’re simple and unassuming, and you accomplish goals in quiet, unorthodox ways . . . but you get results. You listen to Josh Turner, Easton Corbin, Zac Brown, and Cam.

2. Pisces: You have vast amounts of knowledge, but you’re humble. You’re honest, unselfish, trustworthy, and have a quiet disposition. You listen to Drake White, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, and Dustin Lynch.

3. Aries: You’re creative, adaptive, and insightful. You can also be strong-willed and spontaneous . . . sometimes to a fault. You listen to Sturgill Simpson, Kip Moore, Cody Johnson, and Brandy Clark.

4. Taurus: You’re stubborn, but also loving, sympathetic, and appreciative. You’re also very understanding. You listen to Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Justin Moore, and RaeLynn.

5. Gemini: You can turn from hot to cold and may be prone to noticeable mood swings. You’re also generous, affectionate, and imaginative. You listen to Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and Maren Morris.

6. Cancer: You love home-life, family, and domestic settings. As a traditionalist that loves history, you’re fascinated with the beginnings of things. You listen to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Dolly Parton.

7. Leo: You display power and exuberance and are a natural born leader. You’re also high-minded and vocal about your opinions. You listen to Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, and Kacey Musgraves.

8. Virgo: You have a keen mind and are delightful to chat with, often convincing others of outlandish tales with ease and charm. You listen to Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Midland, and Cody Jinks.

9. Libra: You’re all about balance, justice, calmness, and stability. You easily surround yourself with harmony and beauty. You listen to Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge, and Dierks Bentley.

10. Scorpio: You’re often misunderstood and your personality is bold. You can execute massive ventures with control and confidence. You listen to Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Sam Hunt, and Brothers Osborne.

11. Sagittarius: You have great ability for focus, and can be very intense. However, you’re not very patient and expect quick results. You listen to Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Brooke Eden.

12. Capricorn: You’re highly intelligent. You apply your knowledge to practical matters, and strive to maintain stability and order. You listen to George Strait, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, and Brooks & Dunn.