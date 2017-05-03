Jason And Tony: Starbucks’ Newest Frappuccino Isn’t Bright Pink . . . It’s Poop Brown

Starbucks killed it with their bright pink and blue Unicorn Frappuccinos and since then, other bright-colored “secret menu” drinks like the Dragon and Mermaid Frappuccinos have gotten lots of love on social media.

Well, Starbucks’ newest limited-edition drink ends that trend. Instead of bright colors, it’s . . . um . . . poop brown.

The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino just went on sale for a limited time. It’s made out of coffee, extra-dark chocolate and mint sugar crystals, and it has whipped cream in the middle and on top. In other words, it’s made for taste and caffeine, not Instagram.