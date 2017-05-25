Jason And Tony: Is This Woman Really the Most Attractive Criminal in England?

We’re sitting here looking at the mugshot of a woman who people are calling the most attractive criminal in England. And . . . I don’t know, man. I mean, she’s good looking, but number one? Tony thinks he has seen better in Cuffed.

18-year-old Katie Curtis from Hertfordshire, England was supposed to be in court last month for a drug possession charge . . . but she skipped her court date.

So her mugshot was published . . . and people jumped on it.

One newspaper said the, quote, “tanned brunette [with] a pouty look” is getting a ton of attention. So good for her, I guess.