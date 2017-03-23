Jason And Tony: How Many of These Weird Habits Do You Have?

Do you ever wonder if other people share the same weird habits as you? Well we found an online survey about it. Here are eight questions we liked . . .
1. When you leave a store without buying anything, do you get worried they’ll think you’re shoplifting? 75% of people said yes.
2. When you write the word “Wednesday,” do you sound it out in your head as “Wed-ness-day”? 85% of us do it.
3. Do you pace around and fidget with stuff while you’re on the phone? 78% said yes.
4. Do you cringe when you hear a recording of your own voice? 82% said yes.
5. Do you ever worry other people are judging you for how fast your windshield wipers are going in light rain? 52% say yes.
6. When you’re reading a book, do you ever space out . . . read a whole page . . . and then not remember any of it? 97% say yes.
7. Do you ever close Facebook or Twitter because you’re bored with it . . . then open it back up one second later without thinking? 93% say yes.
8. Do you ever respond to your pet by saying, “I know” after they bark or meow? 83% of us do it.