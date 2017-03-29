Jason And Tony: Crayola Is Retiring One of Its 24 Core Colors For the First Time Ever

So yeah, nothing from your childhood is sacred anymore. Eventually it’s going to get sold out as part of a marketing stunt.

First Monopoly started slashing its classic game tokens like the thimble and the wheelbarrow. And now Crayola is all like, “Hey, we can ruin your nostalgia too.”

Crayola just announced that they’re going to get rid of one of the colors from their box of 24 crayons. They’ve never eliminated one of those 24 core colors before. And because it’s 2017, they’ll be live streaming their decision on Friday morning.

So what are the 24 colors that are currently involved in this Russian roulette scenario?

They are: Red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo, and gray.

It’s hard to speculate which one will go, but it probably won’t be a super basic color like blue or yellow. It will probably be one that’s fairly redundant. like, do we need “yellow green” and “green yellow” or “red violet” and “violet red”?