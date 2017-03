Jason And Tony: An X-Ray of a Dog Who Swallowed the Monopoly Dog Token

Apparently this dog heard that Monopoly is getting rid of some of its classic tokens and he was DETERMINED to protect the Scottie dog piece.

Someone on Reddit just posted an X-ray of their dog’s stomach that shows he swallowed the Monopoly dog token. Or, as one person joked, maybe it just shows the dog is pregnant?

Anyway, as far as we know, the dog is fine.