Jason And Tony: A Thief’s Pants Get Snagged on a Fence, and He’s Stuck Hanging Upside Down

There’s really no coming back from this photo for this guy.

A guy was trying to break into an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona before it opened on Friday morning . . . but he saw someone else on the grounds so he got scared and ran.

He tried to climb the fence to get away, but there was one big problem: His pants were too baggy and they snagged on the spikes at the top of the fence.

So the guy found himself completely trapped, dangling upside-down, with his pants around his ankles.

And naturally, a few people drove by . . . and took pictures.

Fortunately for him, it looks like he was wearing pretty thick white boxers that did a good job covering up his junk while he was stuck there.

The police eventually showed up, cut him loose, and arrested him.