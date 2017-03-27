Jason And Tony: A Guy With the Last Name “Grabher” Is Banned From Putting It on a License Plate

The concept of “grabbing” women was in the news quite a bit during the election, and not in a good way.

And that awful connotation of grabbing is bad news in a different way for a guy named Lorne Grabher in Nova Scotia, Canada.

His last name is spelled G-R-A-B-H-E-R and he’s had a personalized license plate with his last name on it since 1991.

But in December, he got a letter from the Registry of Motor Vehicles telling him it was being canceled. Their reason was, quote, “People could misinterpret it as a socially unacceptable slogan.”

He’s fighting to try to keep the license plate.