Jason And Tony: A Guy Who Lost His Wallet 14 Years Ago Learns the People Who Found It Have Had an Annual Drinking Event in His Honor

A guy in London named Tim Burrows was at a music festival called the Reading Festival back in 2003 when he lost his wallet. It never turned up and, obviously, he’d moved on.

But earlier this week, Tim got a Facebook message from a random guy named Giles who wrote, quote, “Did you lose a wallet at Reading once?” Tim said he had.

And Giles told him he and his friend found it, they stole the $13 out of it, and they used it to buy hard cider. Then they felt guilty about it, so they decided to hold a cider drinking contest in Tim’s honor called the Timothy Burrows Drinking Challenge.

And they’ve been holding that event every single year since. Apparently the rules are simple: Teams of five people have a gallon of hard cider and they have to chug it as quickly as possible.

Now that Giles is in touch with Tim, he offered to repay him the $13 they took. And there’s no word if Tim is going to attend the 14th annual event that’s named after him . . . but he never even knew about.