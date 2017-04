Jason And Tony: A Guy Wearing a Shirt That Says “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Was Arrested For Drunk Driving

This guy didn’t choose his t-shirt . . . his t-shirt chose him.

A 25-year-old guy named Harrison Wootton from Woodstock, Connecticut crashed his car into the stone wall outside of a cemetery around 1:20 A.M. on Monday.

And when the cops got there, they saw Harrison was wearing a t-shirt that said, quote, “Hold My Beer and Watch This.”

He was arrested for drunk driving.