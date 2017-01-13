Jason Aldean Promises His “They Don’t Know” Tour Will Be “Bigger and Louder” Than Ever Before

ABC/Image Group LA(NASHVILLE) — Jason Aldean will launch his 2017 tour April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver joining him on the road. The trek takes its name from They Don’t Know, Jason’s latest album that topped the all-genre Billboard 200 the week of its release.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” the ACM Entertainer of the Year says. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Here are the stops for Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour:

Toledo, OH

Ft Wayne, IN

Green Bay, WI

Charleston, WV

Cleveland, OH

Chicago, IL

Providence, RI

Uncasville, CT

Toronto, ON

Darien Center, NY

Wantagh, NY

Charlotte, NC

Indianapolis, IN

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Washington, DC

Virginia Beach, VA

Raleigh, NC

Holmdel, NJ

Salt Lake City, UT

Denver, CO

Albuquerque, NM

Spokane, WA

Sacramento, CA

Mt. View, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Anaheim, CA

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

